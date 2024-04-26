ShackStream: Scuttling into the weekend with Another Crab's Treasure On a very special Episode 160 of Indie-licious, we're celebrating the launch of Another Crab's Treasure with a special launch weekend livestream!

Another Crab’s Treasure has launched this week, and boy howdy is it good. This crustacean-filled twist on the Souls-like genre captured out hearts quickly with its infectious charm, challenging gameplay, and beautiful environments. We dropped a happy review about it earlier this week, but what better way to see what this game is all about than with a special Indie-licious ShackStream!

Indie-licious Episode 160: Another Crab’s Treasure

We waited until the end of the week for this Indie-licious to give Another Crab’s Treasure time to launch. It’s out now on PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X/S, and PS5, but you can see us go live with the first few hours of the game today. We’ll be headed to the Shacknews Twitch channel to play Another Crab’s Treasure at 12 p.m. PT / 3 p.m. ET. You can also watch just below.

As always, we’d like to thank everyone who tunes into ShackStream productions like this. If it wasn’t for you, we couldn’t keep bringing you solid livestream content including Pop! Goes the Culture, the Stevetendo Show, Tekken it to the Lab, DayZ Survivor School, and more. If you’d like to support our livestream efforts further, then consider following and subscribing to the Shacknews Twitch channel. You can even do the subscribing for free with an Amazon Prime account. Just link it up to your Twitch account via Prime Gaming to get a free subscription each month.

With Another Crab’s Treasure’s launch, it’s time for Kril to come out of his shell. Join us as we livestream the game shortly, and be sure to check out our Shacknews review to learn more about it!