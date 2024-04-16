Nintendo Indie World Showcase scheduled for this week The April 2024 Nintendo Indie World Showcase will reveal 20 minutes worth of indie gaming news and updates for the Switch.

The next Nintendo Indie World Showcase has been given a date, and it’s coming this week. Set to kick off tomorrow, the April 2024 Nintendo Indie World Showcase will show off another collection of new reveals and updates on indie games that have come or are coming to the Nintendo Switch.

Nintendo announced the latest Indie World Showcase for April 2024 via Nintendo of America’s social media. The action is set to take place on Nintendo’s YouTube channel on April 17, 2024, at around 7 a.m. PT / 10 a.m. ET. The showcase will run for about 20 minutes and show off Nintendo’s latest collection of reveals and news regarding specifically indie games on the platform. That means we should expect to see news on the Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door remake or other first-party Nintendo titles there.

New #IndieWorld Showcase incoming! 💡



Tune in tomorrow, 4/17 at 7am PT for roughly 20 minutes of announcements and updates on indie games headed to #NintendoSwitch in 2024.



Watch live here: https://t.co/jGiccyBhME pic.twitter.com/V31Dfuxs0N — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) April 16, 2024

While the Nintendo Indie World presentations might not be a place for big Nintendo game reveals, it has often delivered interesting news. Quality titles like Bomb Rush Cyberfunk, Oxenfree 2, Rogue Legacy 2, and much more have made appearances during the showcase, either getting release dates, surprise launches, or interesting new content during Indie World. This next one should have similar gems awaiting us.

With the date set for the April 2024 Nintendo Indie World Showcase, stay tuned for more news and information tomorrow as the presentation goes live. We’ll share the most important reveals and updates from the presentation right here at Shacknews.