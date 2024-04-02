ShackStream: Indie-licious Episode 158 lets us build our cozy little street in Minami Lane If you want to lead a cozy life on Minami Lane, you're going to have to build it! Join us as we try in this week's Indie-licious ShackStream!

What if you oversaw the growth and happiness of a cozy little street? You can in Minami Lane. It’s all about building up your street, drawing in villagers, and making them as happy as you can. We’re going to give it our best to make sure the citizens of Minami Lane have a happy abode to come home to on this week’s episode of the Indie-licious ShackStream.

Indie-licious Episode 158: Minami Lane

Minami Lane comes to us from solo developers Doot and Blibloop. It released at the end of February 2024, but is currently only available on PC. In this game, you take over the management of a sleepy little street. It’s your job to attract villagers to your street by building up structures and upgrading and ensuring that your citizens’ needs are met. Do well and you’ll fill your street with love.

Join us as we aim to do just that as we take Minami Lane live for this week’s episode of the Indie-licious ShackStream, going live on the Shacknews Twitch channel at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET. You can also watch just below.

We’re more than happy to make the lives of our villagers just a bit sweeter this week, so tune in as we go live with Minami Lane shortly and have a chill time on today’s Indie-licious ShackStream.