Where was Hollow Knight: Silksong at the September 23 Nintendo Direct?
Fans of the original were hoping to hear more news on Hollow Knight: Silksong during the Nintendo Direct on September 23.
Fans of the original were hoping to hear more news on Hollow Knight: Silksong during the Nintendo Direct on September 23.
Pick up the Hollow Knight Collector's Edition and score a host of bonus goodies based on Team Cherry's popular Metroidvania release.
Hollow Knight's latest DLC installment drops just in time for Valentine's Day.
Humble Bundle kicks off fall with a whopper of a deal.
Now even more players get a chance to experience the game!
The Shackcast is back and we have some terrible news to discuss.
We take a look at some of the most anticipated Nintendo Switch games we can't wait to get our hands on in 2018.
The third and final Hollow Knight expansion looks to take the masochistic platformer out with a bang.
The ultimate cooperative jerk simulator leads the pack of 2017 PC games.