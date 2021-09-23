Where was Hollow Knight: Silksong at the September 23 Nintendo Direct? Fans of the original were hoping to hear more news on Hollow Knight: Silksong during the Nintendo Direct on September 23.

Hollow Knight: Silksong is the eagerly anticipated sequel to the 2017 hit, Hollow Knight. Fans have been waiting a long time for more news on this title, and there was hope we'd get to hear more about Silksong during the September 23 Nintendo Direct. Unfortunately, the game did not make an appearance during the 40 minute presentation, which leads players to wonder where was Hollow Knight: Silksong and what’s going on with its development?

Where was Hollow Knight: Silksong at the Nintendo Direct?

Hollow Knight: Silksong was first announced back at the start of 2019, over two years ago now, and since then, very little has been made public about the sequel. Players were hoping to hear more about it during the September 23 Nintendo Direct, and while there were a lot of games announced, there was no update to Silksong.

As for why Hollow Knight: Silksong wasn’t covered in the Nintendo Direct, the simple answer is that Team Cherry wasn’t ready to show anything just yet. Team Cherry is a small, indie developer stationed in South Australia, which means progress takes a bit longer than what players might expect out of larger, triple-A studios. The team had previously revealed that there would be no news of Silksong at E3 2021, so it’s not too surprising that there’s nothing to show three months later.

But what makes Silksong’s absence so obvious is that the game is set to launch on Nintendo Switch before other platforms. Showing more content for this highly anticipated game during a Nintendo Direct is the obvious move for Team Cherry. However, fans of the franchise might still hold out hope for an announcement at this year’s Game Awards.

So while there was no news about Hollow Knight: Silksong at the September 23 Nintendo Direct, it’s not the last major event before the end of the year. We’ll be sure to keep you updated on any information we hear about Silksong, as well as any rumblings about when players might get to see more of this title. Stop by the Shacknews Hollow Knight: Silksong page for more information.