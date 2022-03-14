ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 168 The start of a Hollow Knight playthrough begins tonight. Will I be able to exterminate all that lurks in the dark?

Tonight on the Stevetendo show, we'll be starting a playthrough of Hollow Knight on the Nintendo Switch. This will be my first time playing Hollow Knight in any capacity so the loyal Stevetendo show viewers will be in for a real treat. The Stevetendo show has been a platform for me to play games for the first time such as Final Fantasy 6, Final Fantasy 7, and Chrono Trigger just to name a few. For those who don't know, Hollow Knight is an exploration-type game where you need to discover different abilities and weapons to make your way through the various locations. Going live at 6 p.m. PDT/9 p.m. EDT, find out if my first steps into Hollow Knight are exciting or forgettable?

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch Tuesday and Wednesday nights at 5 p.m. PDT/8 p.m. EDT. Coming up on the show is the continuation of our Legend of Zelda: Wind Waker HD playthrough as well as what could be the Final Fantasy 2 finale!

