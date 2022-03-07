New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Shacknews livestream schedule - Week of March 7, 2022

Here's what you can expect from this week's streaming line-up!
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Good morning/afternoon! You know the deal, we here at Shacknews love streaming, and we've got a slate of recurring shows that cover the full entertainment pantheon. There's a lot going on this week, so let's get into what we've got planned.

Shacknews livestream schedule – Week of March 7, 2022

You can find all our livestreams on Twitch.tv/Shacknews. There you can meet our roster of hosts and become familiar with our community.

Shacknews Livestream Schedule
Stream Name When to Watch
Indie-licious with TJ Denzer Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET
The Wide World of Electronic Sports Monday at 3:30 p.m. PT / 6:30 p.m. ET
The Stevetendo Show! Tuesday at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET
The Stevetendo Show! Wednesday at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET
Dead by Daylight Ringu content with special guests Thursday at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET
Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture! with Donovan and Greg Thursday at 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET
Big Team Building - Staff Halo livestream Thursday at 4 p.m. PT / 7 p.m. ET
The Dump with Blake and TJ Friday at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET
skankcore64 with Bryan Lefler Sunday at 3 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day.

