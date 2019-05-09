Celebrate Hitman 2's anniversary with free live content for November
There's more Hitman 2 than you can shake a stick at.
When it comes to this Hitman 2 challenge, there are no tricks, just treats.
The latest DLC for Hitman 2 is now available on Xbox One, PC, and PlayStation 4.
It's not technically a vacation for Agent 47, but it looks like an idyllic spot for one.
Trek through the snow for some stylish assassinations a la Agent 47 in the latest Hitman 2 trailer.
There's a lot to look forward to for Hitman 2 players in July with the new roadmap details out in the wild.
Get Silent Assassin, Suit Only on the New York destination of Hitman 2, completing the new mission, Golden Handshake in the bank.
A new Hitman 2 trailer has revealed that the first Expansion Pass location is New York. Players can head to the Big Apple starting on June 25.
By completing the Shinobi challenge pack in Hitman 2, players can unlock the Tanto to take with them on any future missions.
Earn a Silent Assassin rating while completing the Sweeney Scrupulousness Escalation Contract in Hitman 2.