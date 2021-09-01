Hitman 2, Overcooked headline free PS Plus games for September 2021 This month's free games can take you all the way around the world or simply into the heart of a chaotic kitchen.

As another month rolls around, gamers are being treated to the next set of free games that will be available to PS Plus subscribers. The free game lineup for September 2021 includes Hitman 2, Overcooked: All You Can Eat! Edition, and Predator: Hunting Grounds. The offer for Overcooked will be limited to owners of PS5 consoles this time around, though.

The announcement for September’s PS Plus titles came by way of a new blog post over at the official PlayStation website. The games are free to keep for all active PS Plus subscribers for the duration of their membership. If the monthly membership should lapse, access to games granted via PS Plus benefits will be unavailable until the subscription is reactivated.

Hitman 2

Travel the globe and track your targets across exotic sandbox locations, from sun-drenched streets to dark and dangerous rainforests. Nowhere is safe from the world’s most creative assassin, Agent 47. Prepare to experience the ultimate spy thriller story your mission is to eliminate the elusive Shadow Client and unravel his militia, but when 47 learns his target’s true identity and the truth about his past, it changes everything. Hitman 2 introduces new ways to play, new game modes and new features, including the new Sniper Assassin mode with franchise first co-op play.

Predator: Hunting Grounds

Hunt or be hunted in this asymmetrical multiplayer shooter that pits man against Predator. As part of a four-person Fireteam, complete challenging missions before the Predator finds you Or be the Predator and hunt your prey, using deadly alien weaponry – such as the shoulder-mounted Plasma Caster, Combistick and more – to stalk your prey. Learn different classes and styles of play no matter what side you choose.

Overcooked: All You Can Eat! Edition

Overcooked!, Overcooked! 2 and all additional content are blended together and remastered in this delicious definitive edition. Enjoy hundreds of levels of cooperative cooking chaos both local and online, across increasingly perilous and obscure kitchens. Players can enjoy campaign, survival, and practice modes, and new to All You Can Eat – assist mode! The game contains features to allow as many players as possible to join in the food frenzy, with scalable UI, dyslexia-friendly text and color blindness options all available.

PS Plus subscribers have until September 6 to download the free PS Plus games from August, including Hunter’s Arena: Legends, Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville, Tennis World Tour 2.