PS Plus August free games include Plants vs. Zombies & launch of Hunter's Arena: Legends The latest PlayStation Plus slate of free games has Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville, Hunter's Arena: Legends, and Tennis World Tour 2.

Another month is nearly upon us and with the new month comes the impending retirement of PlayStation’s previous month of free PS Plus games and the reveal of the upcoming month’s titles. That’s exactly what we got in a recent PlayStation announcement. Coming up in August, we’ll be able to claim and keep Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville, Tennis World Tour 2, and the newly revealed and launching Hunter’s Arena: Legends.

PlayStation announced the August slate of PlayStation Plus free games in a blog post on July 29, 2021. This coming month features the launch of Hunter’s Arena: Legends, which was recently revealed during the most recent PlayStation State of Play presentation earlier this month. Hunter’s Arena: Legends is a melee-based PvP and PvE battle royale in which up to 30 players will battle it out with each other and a growing legion of demons. By defeating foes, you’ll gain experience points and powerful items that will leave you more ready for the final duels of a match. Hunter’s Arena: Legends will launch with the PS Plus slate on August 3 and be available to PS4 and PS5 players.

Hunter’s Arena: Legends, Tennis World Tour 2 and Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville are your PlayStation Plus games for August: https://t.co/J10v87INrf pic.twitter.com/5NqtCCAn6E — PlayStation (@PlayStation) July 28, 2021

In addition to Hunter’s Arena: Legends, August is also getting Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville. The most recent iteration of the Plants vs. Zombies series, it was a solid follow up on the Garden Warfare version of the game. For all of its content, humor, and fun variations on combat, it earned quite the high marks here in our Shacknews review.

Tennis fans also get a fun addition this month with Tennis World Tour 2. In it, you can either build your own athlete or choose from some of the world’s best male and female players in the sport. It features online and offline modes including Ranked, Career, and Exhibition modes to prove yourself either against a single opponent or the whole world.

With the new slate of PlayStation Plus games coming in on August 3, 2021, be sure to claim July’s free PS Plus games while you can if there’s anything you wanted out of that offering.