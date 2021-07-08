Watch the July 8 Sony State of Play livestream here Here's how you can watch the July 8 State of Play livestream.

Sony made the decision to skip out on E3 last month, deciding to hold all of its news for its own eventual event. That time has come as the PlayStation creator is holding a State of Play broadcast later today, where we’ll learn more about Deathloop, as well as some other titles coming to the PS5 and PS4. Let’s look at how you can watch the July 8 Sony State of Play.

The July 8 Sony State of Play will take place today at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET. The event will be streamed live on both the PlayStation Twitch and YouTube channels. Once the stream concludes, the full video will be viewable on YouTube.

When Sony originally announced the July 8 State of Play, they stated that the event would run for approximately 30 minutes. They also gave us a solid idea of what to expect from the event. Nine minutes of the State of Play will focus entirely on Deathloop, the upcoming action-adventure game from Arkane Studios. The gameplay shown will give us another look at protagonist Colt and his array of abilities.

The other 21 minutes of the State of Play will be dedicated to other third-party games coming to PlayStation systems, including several indie titles. Sony has already confirmed that there will be no news on God of War: Ragnarok, Horizon Forbidden West, or the next iteration of PSVR at today’s event, so make sure you temper those expectations ahead of the show.

The July 8 State of Play is set to go down later today and will shine a light on some of the most interesting games coming to PS5 and PS4. If you aren’t able to watch, we’ll have all of the news for you over on our State of Play topic page.