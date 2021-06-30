July 2021 PS Plus games include A Plague Tale: Innocence and Black Ops 4 Sony has revealed the line-up of PlayStation Plus games for July 2021.

With June coming to a close, a new month of video game releases and special offers is upon us as we head into July. This includes PlayStation Plus, which offers free games to subscribers of the service each and every month. Next month will be no different, and Sony has announced the free PS Plus games for July 2021.

As always, this news comes directly from the source, as Sony made a post to the PlayStation Blog today to reveal what’s coming next month for PS Plus. The free PS Plus games for July 2021 are Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, A Plague Tale: Innocence, and WWE 2K Battlegrounds, and Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown. All four games will be available to PlayStation owners subscribed to PS Plus starting on July 6 and will be claimable until August 2.

One of the more notable titles in this month’s PS Plus offerings is A Plague Tale: Innocence. The game just recently received a next-gen upgrade, giving it enhanced visuals at 60 fps on the PlayStation 5. In fact, it’s only the PS5 version of A Plague Tale: Innocence that’s up for grabs, so PS4 users will not be able to claim the game for free. We also learned earlier this month that the game is getting a sequel with A Plague Tale: Requiem next year.

The other three titles are available to players on both PS4 and PS5. Black Ops 4 may not be the newest Call of Duty installment, but it’s got a fairly deep well of content in the Multiplayer and Zombies modes. It also features Blackout, the first Call of Duty battle royale and the precursor to Warzone. WWE 2K Battlegrounds and Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown are also solid options for players that haven’t had the chance to play them yet.

The July 2021 PS Plus games will be available starting July 6, meaning you’ve still got a week to claim last month’s free titles before they expire.