Star Wars Squadrons, Virtua Fighter 5, & Operation Tango are June 2021's PS Plus games

We've got some interesting titles coming up in June, including the just-announced Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown.
TJ Denzer
As we close out the merry month of May, PlayStation is ready to show us what awaits when it comes to free games for PlayStation Plus subscribers next month. In fact, we got a look at the whole slate of games coming up in June’s PS Plus offering and it’s looking pretty great. Whether you’re looking for some high-flying combat in Star Wars Squadrons, some fantastically technical punchies in Virtua Fighter 5, or some espionage action in Operation Tango, June 2021’s PS Plus slate has you covered.

PlayStation announced its June 2021 PS Plus offering of free games via the PlayStation Twitter and blog on May 26, 2021. This coming month, PlayStation 4 players will be able to get their hands on Star Wars Squadrons and Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown. Meanwhile, the PS5 exclusive title this time out is Operation Tango. It’s worth noting that Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown was just announced recently as a collaborative remake between Sega AM2 and Yakuza developer Ryu Ga Gotoku. The game has even been adapted to the Yakuza 6 Dragon Engine.

Meanwhile, Star Wars Squadrons is a pretty great throwback to X-Wing vs. TIE Fighter action, allowing players to engage in 5v5 PVP or PVE dogfights in some of their favorite Star Wars vehicles. Lastly, Operation Tango is a co-op spy adventure in which one player plays as a field agent and another plays as a hacker. It will take both players working in unity and overcoming various challenges unique to their skills to be able to complete missions.

All of these games will hit the PS Plus section of the PlayStation Store for free starting on June 1, 2021. Stay tuned for further details and pick up May’s offering, including Wreckfest on PS5, while the window is still open to grab those titles.

TJ Denzer is a player with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. When he's not handing out beatdowns in the latest fighting games, exploring video game history, or playing through RPGs with his partner, he's searching for new food and drinks in the constant pursuit of good times with good people inside and outside the South Texas area. You can also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

