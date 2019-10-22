Plants vs Zombies: Battle for Neighborville video review Plants vs Zombies: Battle for Neighborville refreshes and evolves the classic third-person shooter seroes of games PopCap Games started back in 2014. Our video review.

Plants vs Zombies: Battle for Neighborville enters the conversation with a bang. Being the third in a series of extremely popular third-person shooters, Battle for Neighborville has a lot to live up to. Much like its predecessors, this entry offers a lot of things players will recognize, as well as a bevy of new additions that will surprise even the most avid of fans.

Plants vs Zombies: Battle for Neighborville rejects the old tagline in favor for a fresh new look. The reason for this, direct from the developers at PopCap Games, is that the game contains so much new content that it deserves a whole new title. This big claim holds true, as Battle for Neighborville brings what fans love of the old titles and adds so much more to the mix.

Battle for Neighborville introduces players to half a dozen new classes to play. There’s Night Cap, a ninja mushroom; Snapdragon, a fiery weed; Acorn, a nut that turns into a giant tree; 80s Action Hero, a macho zombie with decade-specific looks; Electric Slide, a disco-dancer; and Space Cadet, a tanky space station.

In terms of customization, Battle for Neighborville has both cosmetic and intrinsic options. Each class has seven points to spend on skills, with each skill requiring a different amount of points. This system allows greater control over how you play your favorite class.

As for cosmetics, there are dozens of ways you can express yourself. Each class has various items to unlock, from glasses, clothes and full costumes, to hats that react when you vanquish an enemy. These cosmetics are unlocked by using Plants vs Zombies coin currency, though there is a premium currency for a few items at Rux’s Emporium.

Plants vs Zombies: Battle for Neighborville includes all the base game modes players will be familiar with from previous entries. However, there is now a competitive mode called Thunderdome that sets two teams of four against one another in a best-of-seven.

The newest addition is the game’s social hub. This space allows players to experiment with new builds, track side quests, unlock cosmetics, and even explore new PVE zones. These areas contain puzzles, platforming challenges, and other activities that really expands what’s on offer in Plants vs Zombies: Battle for Neighborville.

Plants vs Zombies: Battle for Neighborville takes the foundation of the Garden Warfare series and expands upon it. No longer is the game just about competitive multiplayer, there’s now a wide variety of co-op activities for friends to play through. Whether you’re a fan of Garden Warfare, or new to the Plants vs Zombies series, there’s something for everyone in Battle for Neighborville.