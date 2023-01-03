Hitman 3 becomes Hitman World of Assassination & adds first two games for free IO Interactive is streamlining the World of Assassination trilogy into one package with Hitman 1 and 2 content added for free for Hitman 3 owners.

The Hitman World of Assassination trilogy has wrapped up outside of content like the upcoming and much-anticipated Freelancer Mode. However, due to how much DLC has come out for the games and how they’ve been bundled on different platforms over the years, getting everything this trilogy has to offer can be confusing. IO Interactive is aiming to streamline it for both new and familiar players alike. Hitman 3 is now becoming Hitman World of Assassination, a new package that includes all base content for Hitman 1, 2, and 3. Hitman 1 and 2's base content is also free to owners of Hitman 3 if they didn’t already have them.

IO Interactive announced the new Hitman World of Assassination set via a press release on January 3, 2023. With this move, Hitman 3 is set to become Hitman World of Assassination. This will include Hitman 1 and 2's base content. For players that own Hitman 3, it will upgrade to World of Assassination for free. You don’t need to buy Hitman 1 or 2 if you haven’t. IO Interactive will also replace all versions with the World of Assassination bundle on all available platforms, aiming to remove confusion of which version to get.

By bundling Hitman 1, 2, and 3 into the World of Assassination package, IO Interactive aims to get rid of confusing upgrades and different version to simplify Agent 47's latest arc down to one all-encompassing package.

Source: IO Interactive

No doubt anyone who has tried to just jump right into Hitman 3 or who has tried to get certain content from throughout the trilogy has found it strange and confusing to accomplish. With so much DLC and so much limited-time content coming in and out of the game, many players complained it was difficult to figure out the best way to access everything Hitman 1 through 3 have to offer. Hitman World of Assassination should hopefully clear up this problem. The changes are expected to take effect on all platforms on January 26, 2023.

With Freelancer Mode still on the way and this change now coming soon, Hitman fans should have some good stuff to look forward to in 2023. Stay tuned for more details on World of Assassination and further updates coming to the game as they become available.