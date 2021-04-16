IO Interactive opens Barcelona office, reveals Hitman 3 sold 300% better than Hitman 2 IO Interactive's Hitman 3 has done quite well for itself - well enough, in fact, that it has helped to open up IO Barcelona.

IO Interactive took a big risk when it moved into self-publishing. Without the safety of Square Enix behind it, the studio took on the responsibility and possible success or failure of any further games. Fortunately, in the case of Hitman 3, it has been wholly success. IO Interactive revealed that Hitman 3 has done three times as well as the previous game alone and allowed the company to wholeheartedly pursue its next project and expansion with IOI Barcelona.

IO Interactive recently revealed the opening of the IOI Barcelona in a press release and the latest details of success regarding Hitman 3 in a conversation with GamesIndustry.biz. Hitman 3 has drawn an abundance of praise from players and critics as the highest rated game of the series and with the combination of good ratings and the arrival on next-gen systems, it has aided the game a lot according to IOI CEO Hakan Abrak

“A Hitman game has never recouped complete dev cost in the first week,” Abrak said. “Which was absolutely amazing.”

With Hitman 3 content in regular flow and Project 007 on the way, IO Interactive's new Barcelona office should aid in the continued success, operation, and development of the company and its projects.

With that in mind, IO Interactive is continuing to turn its attention towards self-investment alongside continued development of its latest project. Hitman 3 is getting new content each month, along with an ambitious Seven Deadly Sins DLC series, but IO Interactive is also pouring its attention into a new 007 video game that will feature its own and original story and take on the internationally beloved James Bond franchise.

The opening of the IOI Barcelona office brings the total studio locations of IO Interactive to three, including IOI Copenhagen and IO Malmö, and growing support and progress on the company’s ongoing projects.

With Hitman 3 having done so well, IO Interactive is in incredible shape for the future. Stay tuned as we continue to follow for further updates and news on Hitman 3, the new 007 game, and further projects and activity from IO Interactive.