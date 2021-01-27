Hitman 3 recouped its costs & is already profitable in its first week since release IO Interactive's director is happy with the place this strong week puts Hitman 3 in for the foreseeable future.

Hitman 3 is out and available across various platforms now, bringing another stellar entry to the stealth action franchise and closing out the current trilogy story for the time being. It was a hotly anticipated title this month and it shows. Recently, IO Interactive revealed that Hitman 3’s first week of release did so well that the game has already recouped its total project cost and is now profitable, much to the excitement of IO management.

IO Interactive Studio Director and CEO Hakan Abrak revealed the impressive first week of Hitman 3 in communications with GamesIndustry.biz. In statements made to the publication, Abrak shared that the strong start to Hitman 3’s launch puts the game and studio in a strong position going into the future.

“It has been a labor of love between our fans and everyone at the studio,” Abrak explained. “As the developer and publisher, we are immensely proud that we can say Hitman 3 is already profitable. We have recouped the total project costs in less than a week. That puts us in a really good place and allows us to confidently move forward with our ambitious plans for future projects.”

As the close to a wonderful trilogy of games, Hitman 3 is a cornucopia of beautiful level design and interaction, likely having helped in its becoming profitable in a week.

There’s no doubt that Hitman 3 is good. Not only is the game strong enough to stand on its own as an content rich and gorgeous series of environments and missions, but it brought graphical and quality of life changes that also improve the first two games. Hitman 3 more than earned its marks in our Shacknews review.

As for the future, Abrak is no doubt not only talking about the prospect of any further content in Hitman 3, but also the positive position it gives to the studio as it works on Project 007. Abrak himself has already revealed that there’s enough there that IO’s James Bond take could also be a trilogy. Hitman 3’s success likely greases the wheels there.

Regardless, it would appear that IO Interactive has more than knocked it out of the park with Hitman 3’s successful first week. A sign of things to come no doubt. Good work, Agent 47.