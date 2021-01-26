IO Interactive's James Bond could be a trilogy, claims director Studio Director Hakan Abrak is thrilled to craft an original Bond character and story that isn't necessarily tied to a current film.

With IO Interactive having masterfully closed the lid on the Hitman franchise for the time being (outside of possible DLC), the studio now turns a majority of its attention forward to the recently announced James Bond 007 game it has in the works. There’s reasonably a lot of excitement for an IP of that caliber in the hands of a studio as good at third-person stealth action as IO, and the studio’s director is interested in making the most of it. He recently revealed that the developer has enough content in mind to create another trilogy for Project 007.

IO Interactive Studio Director Hakan Abrak recently went into details about IO’s 007 efforts in an interview with Danish publication DR. In the interview, Abrak shared that instead of relying on any story in the 007 legacy so far, the team has come up with an original story, which could span multiple games if allowed.

“We have been allowed to make our own digital Bond, which will not lean on a Bond actor," said Abrak. "We've also come up with a completely original story, and you could easily imagine that a trilogy could come out of it.”

Years later, GoldenEye still arguably remains the best that 007 has had to offer in games. IO Interactive could change that, and if they do, it could be a trilogy similar to Hitman.

It’s an interesting thought to be sure. Before IO Interactive’s announcement of work on a new James Bond 007 game, the most prominent entry in all of the James Bond legacy of gaming was still arguably GoldenEye on Nintendo 64. In fact, pretty much every James Bond game has been a tie-in to a movie coming out around the same time. IO Interactive rounded out the broad strokes of Agent 47's modern story quite successfully on Hitman 3, and its continued work on that franchise has made the prospect of what it will do with James Bond very exciting.

Those looking to see beloved classic 007 staples like Sean Connery, Roger Moore, Pierce Brosnan, or even most recently Daniel Craig might end up disappointed. However, with a passion and pedigree like IO Interactive’s behind the new game, we’re sure we’re not alone when we say we wouldn’t mind seeing more than one James Bond adventure come out of this.