Hitman 3 will launch with trilogy-wide optimizations, including reduced file size Apparently, when Hitman 3 launches, IO Interactive will also launch updates for the first two games, reducing the whole trilogy to a tidy 100GBs.

IO Interactive’s Hitman 3 is set to continue the assassin career of Agent 47 in an all-new set of missions set in new exotic environments across the world. It won’t be long before we’re playing it either, with a release date set for January 20, 2021 on various platforms. Players of the first two games will be happy to know there are some improvements coming to Hitman and Hitman 2 as well. Apparently, Hitman 3’s launch will come with trilogy-wide optimizations, including reducing the whole trilogy’s file size to around 100GBs.

IO Interactive launched a New Year’s video for Hitman 3 which showcased play of the first five minutes of its Dubai area. After launch of the video made its way to ResetEra, IO Interactive developers took to the thread to speak about some of the improvements coming to the game. Specifically, file size was a priority.

“One thing I think all of you will be happy to hear is that we have managed to get the size of the game down significantly,” wrote an IO Interactive dev. “All three games with all content will take up around 100GBs.”

A crisp and clean new file size for the IO’s Hitman trilogy isn’t the only improvement coming. Apparently, the developer has also worked on a new texture compression for Hitman 3 which will be applied to the first two games, including screenspace reflections.

"We definitely had reflections in the other two games, but we have indeed upgraded the engine with screenspace reflections and so there will be much more reflected goodness this time around. As an example, the Paris fashion show catwalk floor is now fully reflecting the models and the rest of the room, making the whole scenario look way more impressive."

With that in mind, it seems like when Hitman 3 launches on January 20, 2021, fans of the first two games will be enjoying updates whether they get in on the new game or not. Look forward to finding out more about the specifics up of the new update as we get closer to the game’s launch on this 2021 gaming calendar.