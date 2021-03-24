Hitman 3's Seven Deadly Sins expansion is a 7-part DLC starting at the end of March The Seven Deadly Sins DLC will span seven different escalations themed around a different sin, starting with Greed at the end of this month.

With Hitman 3 released and additional content for the game in full swing, IO Interactive is preparing to launch the first major and paid DLC for the game. It’s a doozy. Agent 47 is about to have his hands full with seven new targets themed around the faults of humanity with the seven-part DLC expansion, Seven Deadly Sins. What’s more, it starts at the end of this March with Greed.

The Hitman 3 Seven Deadly Sins and its Greed’s launch date were revealed in a press release and new trailer on March 24, 2021. Starting on March 30, 2021, players will be able to get their hands on Greed as the first chapter of the overall upcoming content on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Stadia, Switch, and PC. The one chapter will run you $4.99 while pre-ordering the full Seven Deadly Sins expansion can be done for $29.99. Each chapter will include a sin-themed Escalation with a new target, new challenges, and suits and rewards to show for it.

IO Interactive has been hard at work on ongoing content for Hitman 3 already. Both February and March featured content roadmaps full of their own Escalations, Featured Contracts, Elusive Targets, and more. The Seven Deadly Sins DLC marks the beginning of major paid expansions for the game and it’s looking rather good to say the least. Not only are we getting seven chapters full of hunts and rewards to go with them, but the theming should make for some very interesting encounters as we play through each of the chapters of Hitman 3’s Seven Deadly sins.

The trilogy may have brought the big story to an end, but with Hitman 3’s content roadmaps and now the Seven Deadly Sins expansion, it looks like there’s plenty of reason to stick with Agent 47’s continuing adventures whether you’re paying for DLC or not. Stay tuned for more updates on upcoming content.