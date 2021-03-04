Hitman 3 March roadmap features Easter egg hunts and straightjackets IO Interactive's content line-up for March in Hitman 3 is looking a little bit crazy and lot more festive as it brings new events, Elusive Targets, Escalations, and more.

It was only a few days ago that Hitman 3 hit the full stride of its February 2021 content roadmap with a collection of Featured Contracts, Escalations, Elusive Targets, and interesting new gear to go along with all of it. Now, IO Interactive is ready to put their eyes on March and keep the blood money features coming with a fresh roadmap of new goods. This month is set to feature an Easter egg event, an Escalation featuring a straightjacket outfit, and more.

IO Interactive revealed its new March content roadmap via a press release on March 4, 2021. The goods start off today with The Lesley Celebration Escalation going live in game. Then, Easy Allies has a Featured Contract with Chonggong on March 11 and Eurogamer has a Mendoza Featured Contract on March 25. An Elusive Target returns from Hitman 2’s Isle of Sgail this time as you hunt the Stowaway from March 19 to March 29. Finally, March 30 is when a wealth of content goes live including a new game update, the Satu Mare Delirium Deluxe Escalation, and a Berlin Egg Hunt Seasonal Event.

March 30 is going to be a day to watch as Hitman 3 gets a game update, Deluxe Escalation, and Seasonal Event, all at once.

The last two are well worth paying attention to as it seems we can pick up some special goods from both. The Satu Mare Delirium Escalation puts players in a bit of a crazy situation, but if they come through the other side, they can pick up gear items such as the Straightjacket Belt and Taunton Dart Gun and the Straightjacket outfit. Meanwhile, the Berlin Egg Hunt adds festive Easter eggs to your target hunt, asking you to track down colorful eggs through the Berlin map. If you can find them all, you’ll score yourself the Raver Outfit.

Hitman 3 has continued to deliver the goods following a solid review. February had a great slate of content and March is looking the same. As the new update hits on March 30, stay tuned for another set of patch notes and content updates around that time. Happy hunting, agents.