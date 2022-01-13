Hitman Trilogy announced for consoles, PC, and Xbox Game Pass Hitman 1, 2, and 3 come together in this single package later this month.

With Hitman 3 and its first full year of content having been released, the new Hitman trilogy is complete. With that developer IO Interactive is offering a new way for players both new and old to enjoy Agent 47’s latest saga. Hitman Trilogy bundles together all three games and is set to launch for consoles and PC later this month.

IO Interactive announced Hitman Trilogy in its Hitman 3 Year 2 content reveal post. The developer describes it as “a way for new players to get started in the World of Assassination.” Hitman (2016), Hitman 2, and Hitman 3 will all be unified in this singular package. Hitman Trilogy will be available on Epic Games Store, Steam, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X. This marks Hitman 3’s first arrival on Steam, as the game launched as an EGS exclusive on PC. Hitman 3 will also be available as a standalone product on Steam to coincide with the beginning of Year 2.

Hitman 3 will have full PC VR functionality when it comes to Steam, allowing players to immerse themselves even further into the stealth game. As for other platforms, Hitman Trilogy will be available on Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass at launch, making the game accessible to an even larger audience. A price point has not yet been revealed for Hitman Trilogy and the game isn’t available for pre-order.

Hitman Trilogy launches on January 20 for Epic Games Store, Steam, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X. This news came as just a small piece of a much larger announcement, as IO Interactive pulled back the curtain on its Year 2 plans for Hitman 3, which includes new modes and features.