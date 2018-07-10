New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideMonster Hunter World Guide and Walkthrough
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Monster Hunter World Guide and Walkthrough

All Stories Tagged: Headup Games

Typoman - hands-on at IndieCade 2015

What happens when developer Brainseed Factory mixes together the idea of wordplay and platforming? It becomes the start of an intriguing adventure, one that Shacknews was able to try out at this year's IndieCade.

Unstoppable Gorg invading PC, Mac, iPad Jan 19

Denizens of the miserable rock known as 'Earth,' know that the Unstoppable Gorg is coming to free you from your pitiful existences this week, in Futuremark Games Studio's tower defense game for PC, Mac and iPad electronic toys.

Hello, Meet Lola