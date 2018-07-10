Headup Games Hands-On Preview at Pax East 2020
Heads up for Headup Games!
After years in development, Headup Games and Elder Games are ready to release their indie sci-fi adventure, Everreach: Project Eden, in just a few short months.
Craving a 90's cartoon, Ren and Stimpy-esque procedurally generated twin-stick shooter? Dead End Job might be the game for you.
The Textorcist: The Story of Ray Bibbia from MorbidWare and Headup Games is a bullet hell typing game that will put players to the test.
Almost three years after we first looked at it, Runbow is now on Nintendo Switch. Does the colorful racer work just as well on Switch as it did on Wii U? Our review.
SEUM will test your reflexes in the depths of hell.
What happens when developer Brainseed Factory mixes together the idea of wordplay and platforming? It becomes the start of an intriguing adventure, one that Shacknews was able to try out at this year's IndieCade.
Denizens of the miserable rock known as 'Earth,' know that the Unstoppable Gorg is coming to free you from your pitiful existences this week, in Futuremark Games Studio's tower defense game for PC, Mac and iPad electronic toys.
Unstoppable Gorg has been approved for Xbox Live Arcade, and the PC beta is ongoing.
The Gorg are invading from Planet X in Futuremark's tower defense, which has a B movie flavor and the novel twist of allowing players to move their defenses.