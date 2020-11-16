ShackStream: Indie-licious embraces Fall flavors with Pumpkin Jack

You might say that a game about spooky, scary Mythical Pumpkin Lords is a little late for an appearance on the Indie-licious ShackStream. We say that Pumpkin Jack is just ripe for the picking and will carry us right into a sweet, cinnamon-flavored Fall, so we’ll happily play it anyways.

Pumpkin Jack comes to us from creator and director Nicolas Meyssonnier, with Headup Games on publishing. The game launched October 23, 2020 on Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam. Pumpkin Jack might be considered a Halloween game. It is after all, a 3D-platforming action-adventure in which players take on the role of the evil and powerful Mythical Pumpkin Lord himself as we combo, dodge, and improve our armaments against the forces of good. Pumpkin Jack might be simple fun, but it features a good blend of action and puzzling in a colorful world as you fight to survive and keep your head.

Hopefully we can keep Pumpkin Jack’s dome from being mashed into holiday pie. Join us as we play it on Shacknews Twitch channel for today's Indie-licous, where we choose the newest and most interesting indie games every Monday at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30p.m. ET. You can also watch the show above.

The leaves are turning red and brown, the hues of the world are making way for winter, and we’ve got just the game to enjoy it with. Tune in as we go live with Pumpkin Jack shortly on the Indie-licious ShackStream.