Aerial_Knight's second game is a co-op action fantasy story

Aerial_Knight's We Never Yield follows up on 2021's Aerial_Knight's Never Yield with a new story thrusting two brothers into a fantasy world.
Ozzie Mejia
Neil "Aerial_Knight" Jones was last seen in 2021 releasing an exciting contribution to the endless runner category of games. Aerial_Knight's Never Yield blended side-scrolling parkour, dazzling visuals, and some killer beats. Three years later, Jones is back and teaming up with developer BetaJester for his sophomore effort, which isn't quite billed as a sequel, but sticks with the naming convention of its predecessor. It's called Aerial_Knight's We Never Yield.

Aerial_Knight's We Never Yield keeps the parkour spirit of Jones' first game alive, but this time mixes it with action elements. The story sees two brothers named Wally and Lone land in a mysterious fantasy kingdom. Their only hope of getting home is to defeat the evil queen, who just happens to be their Aunt Karmic. The idea is to defeat Aunt Karmic's forces through medieval weaponry and parkour maneuvers. Two friends can team up to control both brothers on a single screen or a solo user can play as both brothers simultaneously with one keyboard or controller.

Blessing Adeoye Jr., Belsheber Rusape Jr., and BlackKrystel will be among those lending their voice talents to the game's characters. Aerial_Knight is also bringing an afro-futurist aesthetic to the tried-and-true medieval fantasy setting, giving Aerial_Knight's We Never Yield a unique look that's unlike most games. Like with Aerial_Knight's Never Yield, this game is promising more sicks beats through a soundtrack from Aerial_Knight and artist Danime-Sama.

Using parkour to avoid obstacles in Aerial_Knight's We Never Yield.

Source: Headup Games

There's no exact release date for Aerial_Knight's We Never Yield, but look for it to arrive this summer on various platforms. For those who missed out on the original Aerial_Knight's Never Yield, now's a good time to give it a look. It's free until March 7 on the Epic Games Store.

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

