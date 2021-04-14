Aerial Knight's Never Yield brings stylish side-scrolling parkour to the Switch in May A collaboration between developer Aerial Knight and Headup Games, Never Yield is a stylish and musical side-scroller coming to the Switch in May with a demo today.

Neil “Aerial_Knight” Jones is a developer from the Detroit scene who sought a way to combine his love of music and game design in one package. He’s come together with publisher Headup Games to bring his vision to the Nintendo Switch in the form of Aerial Knight’s Never Yield: a side-scrolling runner set in the near future, featuring an interesting and stylish look, and music inspired by the Detroit scene. It’s coming to Switch in May with a demo launching on the Nintendo eShop today.

