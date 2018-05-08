New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Gundam Seed Battle Destiny announced for Vita

It may not be the newest Gundam series, but it will be the first to appear on Sony's new handheld. Artdink, the studio behind the Gundam Vs. games for PSP, is developing Gundam Seed Battle Destiny for the Vita.

