Unboxing: Gundam Evolution Mystery Box We got our hands on a new Gundam Evolution Mystery Box and unboxed it for your viewing pleasure.

Gundam has seen a resurgence in popularity lately, with the Gundam Evolution game pulling in wide interest as it recently entered beta. To celebrate the game, Bandai Namco sent us a Gundam Evolution Mystery Box. Of course, we whipped out the camera and unboxed the package live on camera.

Shacknews head of video Greg Burke recorded an unboxing of the Gundam Evolution Mystery Box. Inside, we find a host of treats. This includes a large mouse map, a branded water infuser, a Gundam Evolution notebook, and a branded satchel.

Unfortunately, the Gundam Evolution Mystery Box and the items found within are not for sale and are only available to those Bandai Namco distributed them to. However, you can get in on the Gundam Evolution action with future network tests and betas by keeping an eye on the official website.

Unboxing videos are a mainstay on Shacknews’ YouTube channel. If you like seeing what is inside these swag packages, have a thing for collectibles, or are into Pokemon Trading Cards, we urge you to check out our library of videos over on the Shacknews and GamerHubTV YouTube channels.