Gundam Evolution to end service in November 2023 Bandai Namco intends to continue rolling out planned content updates and seasons ahead of the end date.

With Gundam Evolution, Bandai Namco brought us another flavor of hero shooter based in the Gundam universe and full of iconic mobile suits. Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem to have the staying power Bandai Namco wanted. It was announced today that a decision has been made to sunset services on Gundam Evolution. The game will officially end service in 2023.

Gundam Evolution’s end-of-service announcement was made via a statement on the game’s website, late on July 19, 2023. There, Executive Producer Kazuya Maruyama laid out the details of Gundam Evolution’s upcoming closure. The game will officially end service on November 29, 2023, ceasing new content. It doesn’t say whether this simply means the end of content updates or if the servers will actually shut down. However, given the severity of Maruyama’s words, it seems the latter is more likely.

“Although we don't have much time until GUNDAM EVOLUTION's service ends, the development and administrative teams will remain hard at work to ensure players can enjoy it until then,” Maruyama wrote.

Despite the severity, Bandai Namco promises to deliver content, updates, and planned seasons to the game up until its November termination of service. Maruyama promised that further seasons and events are on the way, and new Gundams and maps will be added to the game in these updates:

Though Gundam Evolution is coming to an end, updates will continue to roll out with Season 6 (adding a new unit and two maps) on August 23 (PDT) and the final season (adding a new unit and a map) on October 25 (PDT). We will do our best to ensure that our players can enjoy Gundam Evolution to the fullest till the very end.

We reviewed Gundam Evolution with optimism when it first came out, ultimately enjoying it more than Overwatch 2, of which it unfortunately launched in very close proximity. Nonetheless, it looks like it just couldn’t find the traction it needed with audiences. If you’re a fan, be sure to play the game before it ends service in November.