Gundam Evolution takes giant robot F2P team battles worldwide in 2022 Bandai Namco announced Gundam Evolution as a team-based first-person shooter using Gundam mobile suits and it's getting a network test in April.

The Gundam franchise has had a long and storied history of giant mecha that has been enjoyed the world around in manga, TV shows, movies, and games. Bandai Namco is about to give Gundam fans a new arena in which to enjoy their favorite mobile suits though. It just announced Gundam Evolution: A 6-vs-6 team-based first-person hero shooter that will release free-to-play on consoles and PC in 2022.

Bandai Namco revealed Gundam Evolution with a press release and announcement trailer on the PlayStation State of Play on March 9, 2022. Quite a bit different from the recent Gundam Extreme VS games, Gundam Evolution is a team-based FPS in which players work together using their Gundam’s unique capabilities to achieve victory on a number of battlefields with different objectives, including Point Capture, Domination and Destruction. A number of mobile suits have already been confirmed, including the Gundam 0001 from the original series, as well as antagonist Char’s Sazabi mech. Loran Cehack’s System-∀99 Gundam from the Turn A series and Gundam Barbatos from the more recent Iron-Blooded Orphans have also been confirmed. The game is set to launch in free-to-play on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC sometime in 2022.

That wasn’t all that Bandai Namco announced. Those looking to see what Gundam Evolution has to offer will be able to get a taste of the action very soon. A Closed Network Test has been announced for April 2022 on PC with sign-ups kicking off on March 9, 2022 at the time of announcement. From March 9 to March 28, PC players can go to the Gundam Evolution game page on Steam when it goes live and click Request Access for a chance to get an early look at how the game plays. The actual playtest will run through the dates of April 7 to April 12. Moreover, while this test is confined to PC, a console Closed Network Test for Gundam Evolution will come later.

With Gundam Evolution set to launch in full sometime this year, stay tuned for further details on the game, including a concrete release date. We’ll share those details here at Shacknews as they become available.