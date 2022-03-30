Bandai Namco is creating a 'Gundam Metaverse' Bandai Namco's Gundam Metaverse will encompass games, toys, music, and more.

With the Metaverse being one of the biggest buzzwords in the technology world as of late, so many of the biggest players are looking to plant their virtual flag as early as possible. One of these companies is Bandai Namco, who made clear its Metaverse intentions during a recent Gundam Conference event.

It was during the Third Gundam Conference that Bandai Namco first spoke at length about its plans for a Gundam Metaverse, which will encompass video games, music, toys, and anime based around the IP. The company described it as a "platform of opportunities for Gundam fans worldwide to come together to converse and connect in a variety of categories." Work on the Gundam Metaverse is set to begin in April.

Bandai Namco’s Gundam Metaverse will connect a series of different colonies and communities within the franchise. The first of which will allow users to purchase Gunpla kits within the virtual space. There are also plans to launch an esports community within the Metaverse in 2023. Bandai Namco seems to be taking a live service approach to its Gundam Metaverse, adding new communities and features over time.

With how big of a following the Gundam franchise has, it will be interesting to see if the Gundam Metaverse draws major interest. It could also be just the beginning of a series of IP-themed Metaverses, as other property holders will likely want their slice of the pie if it proves to be a success. It’s been a pretty big year for Gundam so far, as the first-person shooter Gundam Evolution was just announced earlier this month. As we continue to report on how the gaming industry is adopting the Metaverse, stick with Shacknews.