Gundam Game Fest 2022: All announcements, reveals, & trailers Bandai Namco hosted an entire showcase dedicated to new and upcoming Gundam video games. Check out our full rundown of the event.

Gundam is one of the most celebrated mecha sci-fi franchises of all time and Bandai Namco has given fans no shortage of ways to interact with and enjoy their favorite pilots and combat machines. It’s bringing more Gundam goodness to fans as well. Today, Bandai Namco hosted the Gundam Game Fest, showing off a presentation of upcoming games. If you missed the event, no worries. We’ve got all of the reveals, announcements, and trailers from the showcase right here.

Gundam Game Fest 2022: All announcements, reveals, & trailers

The Gundam Game Fest took place on Bandai Namco’s YouTube and Twitch channels on May 26, 2022. During the show we got updates and fresh looks at games like Gundam Evolution, SD Gundam Battle Alliance, and Gundam Battle Operation 2. You can watch the entire presentation above or check out the latest reveals below.

SD Gundam Battle Alliance gameplay reveal

SD Gundam has been around for a while, offering a chibi-fied version of some of our favorite mobile suits in various combat and settings. SD Gundam Battle Alliance was previously announced, but we got more gameplay details on it today. It’s an action-RPG in which players will face familiar Gundam events corrupted by something called Break Distortion that is changing the true history of the Gundam universe. Players will take on the role of some of the most iconic mobile suits from the series either alone or in a squad with up to three players. You’ll be able to customize your mobile suits and give them different capabilities as well in an interesting new story. The game will come out on August 25, 2022 on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Gundam Evolution console network test announced for June

Gundam Evolution is a free-to-play team-based hero shooter set in the Gundam universe. It was previously announced and had a closed network test earlier this year, but Bandai Namco has announced that a console network test is coming in June 2022. Applications are open on the Gundam Evolution website. Applications can be submitted in the first round from May 26 to June 12 and in the second round from June 12 to June 25. Meanwhile the console network test will take place from June 23 at 7 p.m. PT to June 28 at 6 a.m. PT on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

Gundam Battle Operation 2 to get NZ-666 Kshatriya from Mobile Suit Gundam Unicorn

Gundam Battle Operation 2 has already been out for a bit on PS4, PS5, and PC and features around 300 mobile suits from throughout the franchise to earn and operate in 6-vs-6 team-based multiplayer combat. It recently got a new map in the form of the Supply Depot and the RGZ-95 ReZEL from Mobile Suit Gundam Unicorn, but another suit from the Unicorn series is coming. Today, Bandai Namco announced that Zeon’s NZ-666 Kshatriya from Gundam Unicorn is coming in the next update for the game. This mobile suit features a strong long-distance offensive game with various chest lasers and deployable laser drones. It also has strong defense with the four attached shells that also act as its boosters. You can look forward to this mobile suit coming Gundam Battle Operation 2 soon.

That covers everything that was shown in the Gundam Game Fest. With everything shown today, it looks like Gundam fans have a lot to look forward to throughout this year. Stay tuned for more details on these games and further Gundam news, here at Shacknews.