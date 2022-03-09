How to sign up for Gundam Evolution's Closed Network Test Want to get in on the upcoming Closed Network Test for Gundam Evolution? We have the details you need to know right here.

With Bandai Namco having announced Gundam Evolution, fans of both Gundam and team-based hero shooters are going to have a new and exciting competitive arena to check out later in 2022. Gundam Evolution hasn’t launched yet, but players can get in on a taste of the action early pretty soon. Bandai Namco is hosting a Closed Network Test on PC soon and on consoles later. If you want to make sure you’re ready to be selected for play when the time comes, make sure you know how to sign up for the Gundam Evolution Closed Network Test with the details below.

How to sign up for Gundam Evolution's Closed Network Test

Make sure to check out all of the details on how to be ready for Gundam Evolution's upcoming Closed Network Tests.

The first Gundam Evolution Closed Network Test will take place on PC from April 7 to April 12, and signups to get involved are open from March 9 to March 28. All you have to do is follow the instructions below:

Log into your Steam account.

Head over to the Gundam Evolution Steam page.

Click on the “Request Access” button and confirm your entry.

With that, you will be set as a possible entrant to the Gundam Evolution Network Test. All you have to do is wait for a message in the email associated with your Steam account to let you know if you’ve been chosen to participate.

That said, what if you want to play on console? After all, Gundam Evolution will be released on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S alongside the PC version. Fortunately, you’re not entirely out of luck. The April Closed Network Test is PC only, but Bandai Namco has confirmed that a console Network Test will take place at a later date. We’ll update this article as details become available.

There you have it. Those are the details you need to be able to get in on Gundam Evolution’s Closed Network Test. With the game set to launch sometime in 2022, be sure to stay tuned here at Shacknews for the latest updates and news on Gundam Evolution.