New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideThe Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy GuideStarfield Strategy Guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy Guide
Starfield Strategy Guide

Touring the Gundam holiday lineup of models, toys, figures & statutes

We tour the latest offerings in the popular Mobile Suit Gundam line of figures and collectibles.
Ozzie Mejia
Ozzie Mejia
1

With the holidays around the corner, some may still be searching for the right gift for their loved ones. The Mobile Suit Gundam fan may be particularly interested in this video, where we take a look at what's coming in the toy line from the folks at Bandai Namco.

Take a tour through the Gundam line of figures and collectibles straight from Bandai Namco. Many of these collectibles come from the classic anime, but some also come from the franchise's newer shows. Prices will range from the affordable $20-30 USD range, but the more intricate collectibles will set the hardcore collector back by a few hundred dollars. Of course, there are plenty of affordable model kits that can be found at your local retailer, like Target and Walmart. You can also find some fun miscellaneous items in the Gundam line, like blind box figures from the Mega Cat Project that gives the series a more feline twist.

Many of the Gundam items seen here can be found near you, but there are a couple that won't be out on the market until early 2024. Be sure to shop around if you're searching for something for the holidays. For more videos like this, be sure to check out Shacknews and Shacknews Interviews on YouTube.

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola