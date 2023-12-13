Touring the Gundam holiday lineup of models, toys, figures & statutes We tour the latest offerings in the popular Mobile Suit Gundam line of figures and collectibles.

With the holidays around the corner, some may still be searching for the right gift for their loved ones. The Mobile Suit Gundam fan may be particularly interested in this video, where we take a look at what's coming in the toy line from the folks at Bandai Namco.

Take a tour through the Gundam line of figures and collectibles straight from Bandai Namco. Many of these collectibles come from the classic anime, but some also come from the franchise's newer shows. Prices will range from the affordable $20-30 USD range, but the more intricate collectibles will set the hardcore collector back by a few hundred dollars. Of course, there are plenty of affordable model kits that can be found at your local retailer, like Target and Walmart. You can also find some fun miscellaneous items in the Gundam line, like blind box figures from the Mega Cat Project that gives the series a more feline twist.

Many of the Gundam items seen here can be found near you, but there are a couple that won't be out on the market until early 2024. Be sure to shop around if you're searching for something for the holidays.