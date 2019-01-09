AMD's Lisa Su promises Big Navi-based Radeon graphics card in 2020
AMD's CEO assures gamers that AMD is rolling out the big guns to combat NVIDIA in the PC gaming market in 2020.
AMD's CEO assures gamers that AMD is rolling out the big guns to combat NVIDIA in the PC gaming market in 2020.
Infinity Ward's newest shooter is yours for the taking when you buy an NVIDIA RTX graphics card from a participating retailer.
The new GPU replaces the RTX 2080 and aims to close the gap on the RTX 2080 TI.
Id Software's highly anticipated shooter sequel Doom Eternal will be out later this year. Will it support NVIDIA's RTX ray tracing technology?
The chip-making officially unveiled their newest 7nm GPU during E3 2019, offering mid-high performance for an affordable price.
The stock has nearly been cleared from Nvidia's stores and will be off retail shelves soon as well.
In this interview, NVIDIA Product Manager Stanley Tack shows how the company is partnering with RED for 8K raw video editing software.
The Radeon team's answer to the RTX 2080 wowed audiences at CES 2019, but may be too costly for AMD to sell to the public, according to unnamed sources.
NVIDIA's top boy refuses to mince words when asked for his thoughts on AMD's new GPU.
During their CES 2019 keynote, AMD revealed their 7nm version of the Vega GPU architecture to the world.