AMD Radeon & GPU general manager Scott Herkelman to leave at end of year Herkelman has been at AMD since 2016, but will soon be leaving his position as Graphics Business Unit Senior Vice President & General Manager.

A major lead is about to exit GPU and CPU-specialized tech company AMD at the end of the year. Scott Herkelman has been with the company since 2016 and was leading up its Radeon products as Graphics Business Unit Senior Vice President & General Manager at the company, but he has recently announced he will be exiting that position and moving on. Herkelman is expected to leave his position at AMD by the end of 2023.

Scott Herkelman himself announced the news of his impending departure from AMD via his personal Twitter this week. Herkelman didn’t share any details about his plans following the exit, nor does he share whether or not he will stay in the tech industry and continue work elsewhere. Given his position, it seems likely if he continues to work, he’ll have little issue finding a high level position elsewhere. Nonetheless, Herkelman wished his colleagues well amid an ever more competitive scene.

Source: Scott Herkelman

“After seven years at AMD and launching three increasingly competitive generations of RDNA graphics architectures, I have decided to leave AMD at the end of this year,” Herkelman wrote. “May you continue to punch above your weight class and one day… beat the final boss.”

There should be very little doubt that Herkelman is referring to NVIDIA, whom AMD has been in direct competition with in the GPU and CPU space for years. While AMD has made strides where their chips are in consoles like the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, NVIDIA has still arguably controlled the GPU landscape, especially since the launch of its RTX 30 Series GPUs. Nonetheless, AMD remains a strong contender in the tech space inside and outside of gaming and Herkelman contributed heavily to that with leadership of the Radeon products.

Wherever Herkelman goes after this, AMD has not named his successor yet.