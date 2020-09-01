Which GPU should you buy? - NVIDIA RTX 3070, 3080, or 3090
Struggling to figure out which of the latest NVIDIA GPUs you should buy? Here's everything you need to know about the RTX 3070, 3080, and 3090.
NVIDIA's new Ampere-powered flagship GPU, the RTX 3080 was revealed during the NVIDIA GeForce Special Event presentation, and the first launches are coming soon.