PS5 specs officially revealed during The Road to PS5 presentation

The official PlayStation 5 specs were discussed during today's The Road to PS5 presentation, put on by Sony and lined out by Mark Cerny himself.

Brittany Vincent
Sony Interactive Entertainment's lead PlayStation 5 system architect Mark Cerny lead viewers through a deep dive into the upcoming system during today's presentation.

The Road to PS5 was a long-awaited updated on the tech embedded within the upcoming system, which has been said to "shape the future of games." Obviously we don't know every single detail about the PlayStation 5 just yet, but Cerny's lengthy presentation certainly gave us a bounty of new information to pore over.

Developing...

