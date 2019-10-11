GoldenEye 007 remake originally intended for XBLA leaks onto the internet
The original release of the project was scrapped due to a litany of licensing issues.
The original release of the project was scrapped due to a litany of licensing issues.
Batman? South Park? Spider-Man? A Zelda spin-off? This week's Shack Chat digs into the rough of licensed games to examine the diamonds that stand out.
Players of the N64 classic get some retroactive justice and can now, officially, chastize that one friend.
Not games that are hard to find, Rare games!
Shacknews celebrates the 20th anniversary of Nintendo's 64-bit machine by looking back on the good, the bad, and the blurry.
When you're fighting for freedom, revenge, absolution, survival, or fun, you're going to need a weapon at your side. Here are five of the most powerful weapons in the video game world, ready to make a point whenever you need to.
Defend king and country and keep an eye on your (battery) life in style, as long as you have an Android Wear watch.
The former James Bond takes on his virtual self in this Tonight Show clip.
Get your buddies together and have a ball with these classics.
Activision is re-releasing its own take on GoldenEye, this time on Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3. It's due this fall.