GoldenEye 007 remaster announced for Xbox Game Pass

GoldenEye 007's original is coming to Nintendo, but Xbox is going a step farther.
Ozzie Mejia
1

Earlier today, Nintendo announced that the original GoldenEye 007 would make its way to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack. It was a surprising move for many reasons, the biggest being that original developer Rare is locked under the Xbox umbrella. Surely there was something in it for Xbox to allow this move. As it turns out, the teams at Xbox and Rare are looking to go farther by releasing a full-blown remaster of the 1997 classic. On top of that, it's coming to Xbox Game Pass.

The original developer noted on the Rare Twitter account that the Xbox version of GoldenEye 007 would be remade for Xbox platforms. It will offer full 4K resolution, a smoother framerate, and new achievements with support for both online and split-screen multiplayer. The team also noted that it has also been working with Nintendo on their version of GoldenEye 007, which will be the original game made for the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack service.

GoldenEye 007's return has been rumored for many years, most recently back in February 2021. As one might imagine, any attempts to re-release the game hit numerous licensing hurdles, not just from Rare's move to Xbox, but also from the various entities that own the James Bond license. It now looks like all parties were able to collaborate to finally be able to make this re-release happen.

James Bond's iconic film opening in GoldenEye 007
Welcome back, James.
Source: Rare Ltd

There is no release date for GoldenEye 007, but the team at Rare notes that the game will release simultaneously alongside the Nintendo Switch version.

