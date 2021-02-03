New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarYear of the Games: 2020Destiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Year of the Games: 2020
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

GoldenEye 007 remake originally intended for XBLA leaks onto the internet

The original release of the project was scrapped due to a litany of licensing issues.

Chris Jarrard
2

There have been long-standing rumors, discussions, and speculation about a remake of the Nintendo 64 classic GoldenEye 007 being produced for the last twenty years. The world got close to such a release in the mid-2000s when Activision developed and nearly released a remastered version of the game intended for Microsoft’s Xbox Live Arcade. It has been shown in snippets or brought up in conversation by those involved since that time, but now the game code has been leaked online.

The waters began churning hard around the scrapped game earlier this week when a full playthrough of the XBLA version of GoldenEye 007 was uploaded to Youtube. The video featured a full run through the game’s campaign on 00 Agent difficulty and revealed that the project was very close to becoming a finished product. 

Ultimately, the release of the remaster was scrapped due to the inability of the various rights holders involved with the original game to come to an agreement that suited all parties. The updated version of GoldenEye 007 bumped the resolution up to 720p and smoothed out the Nintendo 64 version’s notoriously choppy frame rate.

If you want to get a look at the GoldenEye 007 remaster for yourself, our very own Bryan Lefler will be firing up the game on his Skankcore 64 livestream show this evening on the Official Shacknews Twitch Channel. The fun kicks off 9:00 PM PT (12:00 AM ET), so be sure to put on your best tuxedo and oil up your Klobbs.

Contributing Tech Editor

Chris Jarrard likes playing games, crankin' tunes, and looking for fights on obscure online message boards. He understands that breakfast food is the only true food. Don't @ him.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola