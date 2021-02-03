GoldenEye 007 remake originally intended for XBLA leaks onto the internet The original release of the project was scrapped due to a litany of licensing issues.

There have been long-standing rumors, discussions, and speculation about a remake of the Nintendo 64 classic GoldenEye 007 being produced for the last twenty years. The world got close to such a release in the mid-2000s when Activision developed and nearly released a remastered version of the game intended for Microsoft’s Xbox Live Arcade. It has been shown in snippets or brought up in conversation by those involved since that time, but now the game code has been leaked online.

The waters began churning hard around the scrapped game earlier this week when a full playthrough of the XBLA version of GoldenEye 007 was uploaded to Youtube. The video featured a full run through the game’s campaign on 00 Agent difficulty and revealed that the project was very close to becoming a finished product.

Ultimately, the release of the remaster was scrapped due to the inability of the various rights holders involved with the original game to come to an agreement that suited all parties. The updated version of GoldenEye 007 bumped the resolution up to 720p and smoothed out the Nintendo 64 version’s notoriously choppy frame rate.

