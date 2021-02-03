Shackstream: skankcore64 Episode 34 - I'll take Blocky Pierce Brosnan over Superman 64 anyday

It's a bird! It's a plane! It's a Bond, James Bond. Wait, something's not right. skankcore64 drops the cape and dons the iconic tux to show off a special look at the completely canceled and fantastically fabled Xbox Live Arcade remake of GoldenEye 007! Live at 9 p.m. PT/12 a.m. ET on Shacknews Twitch!

Episode 34 - I'll take Blocky Pierce Brosnan over Superman 64 anyday

Look, we all know Superman 64 is a terrible game, but I really didn't have that bad of a time with it last time on skankcore64! I only went out-of-bounds twice, jeopardizing the annoyingly long missions. I only had to restart the game a couple times due to bone-headed Controller Pak management. Really though, it wasn't all bad! It was fun to revisit my troubled teenage purchase live with all of you. However tonight, I'm backing out of the deal. I'm calling an audible. I have acquired and tested the long desired GoldenEye 007 remake from the Xbox Live Arcade service. The game so mired in copyright holder red tape that it was thought to never surface for play. The internet can solve almost any gaming mystery given enough time and the fruits of so many others' effort has been leaked for all to enjoy.

GoldenEye 007 was the first game I chose to get for my Christmas of '97 Nintendo 64. It is a game that will forever be etched into my gaming psyche as one of the most formative first-person experiences of my storied triple decade spanning video gaming life. One of the initial proofs that FPS on a console was not only possible, it was downright awesome. Tonight after the Stevetendo show!, join me later for a special look at the newly leaked remake and a glimpse at what might have been for the game with a license to kill. It'll be viewable here as always with the handy embedded stream or over on Shacknews Twitch proper, where you can chat with me live. You can even spend a ton of Shack Points on deciding my next game after Superman 64!

