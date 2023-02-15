ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 290 GoldenEye 007 continues tonight on the Stevetendo show!

Tonight, on the Stevetendo show, it felt like it was time to dive back into the world of secret agents, lies and deception with Super Mario 3. All joking aside, GoldenEye 007 has the starring role on the Stevetendo show tonight. During the last GoldenEye episode, we made it through the “Statue” mission barely! Tonight, we’ll start with the “Archives” mission but if the last few missions are any indication of how things are going to go, then we’ll be in for one wild ride.

I never made it this far in GoldenEye 007 when I was a kid because I didn’t care for the game and didn’t own it. That being said, my opinion of the game has improved, slightly and I have enjoyed playing it thus far. It’s a fun game but it still isn’t in my top group of Nintendo 64 games. Set to go live at 5 p.m. PT/ 8 p.m. ET find out if we can put a dent in the remaining missions 007 has in GoldenEye 007!

First thing we need to do is escape from interrogation. Can we do it?

©Rare/Nintendo

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch Monday nights at 6 p.m. PT/ 9 p.m. ET. Coming up on the program is more of our Pokemon Leaf Green and Paper Mario playthroughs!

If you want to support the Shacknews Twitch channel with more than just watching the great programming, then I suggest you subscribe with Prime Gaming. It’s simple, painless, and best of all, it’s free. Subscribing allows you to support all the great Shacknews Twitch shows, not just the Stevetendo show! Join in the fun as we try to complete these great video games and talk some sports. If you've watched the Stevetendo show, you know we check the scores during the livestream. I would love to talk Jets, Devils, and Mets all night but that’s only a portion of what you come to the show to see. I mentioned this last time but tonight could be a two-for-one game night if GoldenEye 007 breaks me. That being said, I'll also try and talk about how much fun I'm having with Metroid Prime.

Now that the Nintendo Switch Online service has Game Boy and Game Boy Advance games, start thinking of games that are on the service that you'd like to see me take on. Mario Land 2 is going to be the first Game Boy game played but I don't know what's getting played next!

The Stevetendo show isn't the only great show the Shacknews Twitch channel has! Make sure to check out the Shacknews Livestream schedule every week to see what other great entertainment the Shacknews family has to offer!