New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideAnimal Crossing: New Horizons guide
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide

All Stories Tagged: GameMill

Doodle Jump bounding onto 3DS and DS

Having bounced gaily all over mobile doodads, Doodle Jump is now coming to Nintendo's handhelds. Publisher GameMill has announced Doodle Jump Adventures for Nintendo 3DS, which comes with a new 'Adventure' mode, and plain old Doodle Jump Journey for DS.

Hello, Meet Lola