Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl is from Slap City devs and may have rollback netcode This new platform brawler draws on a variety of Nickelodeon characters and is being developed by Ludosity, the team behind Slap City.

A bit of unexpected news arrives today in the form of a new game announcement. Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl is a new platform brawler from the minds at Ludosity, the team responsible for Slap City. The available roster is made of various stars of the Nickelodeon network, including Spongebob Squarepants and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

Published by GameMill Entertainment, this brawler clearly draws inspiration from Super Smash Bros. while leveraging NIckelodeon's sizable character catalog. The All-Star Brawl is scheduled to make an appearance on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, Nintendo Switch, and PC. One of the developers has hinted that the game will come with rollback netcode on some platforms, though there is no word on support for cross-platform online play.

The known roster of playable characters is as follows:

Michelangelo (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles)

Leonardo (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles)

Nigel Thornberry (The Wild Thornberrys)

Powdered Toast Man (Ren & Stimpy)

SpongeBob SquarePants (SpongeBob SquarePants)

Sandy Cheeks (SpongeBob SquarePants)

Patrick Star (SpongeBob SquarePants)

Oblina (Aaahh!!! Real Monsters)

Lucy Loud (The Loud House)

Lincoln Loud (The Loud House)

Helga (Hey Arnold!)

Reptar (Rugrats)

Zim (Invader Zim)

Danny Phantom (Danny Phantom)

The action will be spread across local and online game modes, as well as twenty unique stages of play. While there is no firm release date yet known for the project, it is expected to release sometime later this fall. If this game doesn’t end up including Little Pete’s tattoo Petunia as a playable brawler, I’m going to complain about it on the internet.