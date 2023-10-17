Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 digital release delayed, physical copies coming December The digital launch of Nickelodeon's sequel to its Smash Bros.-like platform fighter has been pushed back a week while physical copies will ship in December.

One of the more curious inclusions in 2023’s end-of-year lineup of games is Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2, which was set to launch at the beginning of November, but digital versions will be nudged back a bit while physical versions are set to launch in December. The developers at Fair Play Labs shared that this little bit of extra time will allow them to provide some final polish to the game ahead of its initial release.

The Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 developers announced the game’s delay via the Nick All-Star Brawl Twitter this week. According to the announcement, digital versions of All-Star Brawl 2 are being pushed back to November 7, 2023. Meanwhile, the physical release of the game will now launch on December 1, 2023. As a bonus for the wait, the developers are including a special Elastic Waistband costume for Patrick Star for those who buy digital copies of Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 in its first available week, November 7 to November 14.

Source: Fair Play Labs

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 has been an interesting thing to watch ever since it was announced back in July 2023. The first game had a huge push leading up to its release, including multitudes of character reveals. However, issues like a lack of good voice-acting, limited modes, and the launch of Warner Bros. and Player First Games’ currently delisted Multiversus stole whatever thunder the original All-Star Brawl had.

With improvements upon the original formula, new characters, and less competition this year, it will be interesting to see if Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 can find its footing when it releases in November. Stay tuned for further updates leading up to its launch.