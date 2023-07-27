Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 gets surprise announcement & fall 2023 release window The original game received loads of hype, but was criticized for a few missing features that kept it from being a worthy Smash Bros. competitor.

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl probably wasn’t a game that was on anyone’s bingo list for a sequel, but it looks like Nickelodeon, GameMill Entertainment, Ludosity, and Fair Play Labs are making it happen anyways. Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 was announced today, along with a release window and a promise of new characters and features that many players felt were missing from the original. It’s set to come to PC and console platforms this fall 2023.

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 was officially announced via the game’s Twitter on July 27, 2023. Where players criticized the previous game for a lack of features and content, the developers seemingly tried to address that particular matter right away in the announcement of All-Star Brawl 2. The new game is set to feature voice overs, a new campaign mode, a wealth of new modes, and new characters in addition to much of the roster returning from the first game. Right out of the gate, we got the introduction of Squidward from Spongebob Squarepants. You can see the new trailer in action below.

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl had a lot going for it when it was first announced in July 2021. It promised to bring all sorts of Nickelodeon characters together in a Smash Bros.-like platform brawler fashion. Unfortunately, the final product was middling, with shockingly no voices on iconic characters, dull stage design, and little to do when you weren’t playing with others. It didn’t help All-Star Brawl that soon after its release, Warner Bros. Games announced Multiversus.

However, it does look like Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 is going out of its way to address many of the things that were criticized in the original. With new polish on stages and characters, voice work, new modes, a campaign, and more coming to All-Star Brawl 2, maybe it will be able to grab the spotlight and hold it. With only a fall release window set, stay tuned for more details and updates on the game as they drop.