Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl announced with a new gameplay trailer Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl is a fighter in the vein of Super Smash Bros.

Nickelodeon is one of the handful of entertainment brands that holds the rights to enough intellectual properties that would warrant a major crossover video game. That’s exactly what the company is doing, as they’ve announced Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, a Super Smash Bros.-like fighting game featuring some of the most beloved characters from the network.

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl was announced with a new gameplay trailer shared by IGN. In the trailer, we meet the wide cast of characters featured in the game. The Ninja Turtles, Danny Phantom, Spongebob Squarepants, Reptar, and many more will all be playable fighters. The game is heavily inspired by games like Super Smash Bros. and Brawlhalla, with players scoring knockouts by sending others flying off the stage.

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl is being developed by Ludosity and Fair Play Labs and will be published by GameMill Entertainment. The original report states that the game will feature 20 stages, each inspired by different locations from Nickelodeon cartoons. This includes The Flying Dutchman and the Technodrome. The first trailer reveals 14 playable characters, but there are more that are yet to be announced. Each fighter will have their own unique set of moves that players can unlock.

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl will feature both multiplayer and single player modes. Multiplayer matches will support up to 4 players duking it out at once. Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl is set to launch this fall for PlayStation, Xbox, and Switch.