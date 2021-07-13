New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl announced with a new gameplay trailer

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl is a fighter in the vein of Super Smash Bros.
Donovan Erskine
2

Nickelodeon is one of the handful of entertainment brands that holds the rights to enough intellectual properties that would warrant a major crossover video game. That’s exactly what the company is doing, as they’ve announced Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, a Super Smash Bros.-like fighting game featuring some of the most beloved characters from the network.

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl was announced with a new gameplay trailer shared by IGN. In the trailer, we meet the wide cast of characters featured in the game. The Ninja Turtles, Danny Phantom, Spongebob Squarepants, Reptar, and many more will all be playable fighters. The game is heavily inspired by games like Super Smash Bros. and Brawlhalla, with players scoring knockouts by sending others flying off the stage.

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl is being developed by Ludosity and Fair Play Labs and will be published by GameMill Entertainment. The original report states that the game will feature 20 stages, each inspired by different locations from Nickelodeon cartoons. This includes The Flying Dutchman and the Technodrome. The first trailer reveals 14 playable characters, but there are more that are yet to be announced. Each fighter will have their own unique set of moves that players can unlock.

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl will feature both multiplayer and single player modes. Multiplayer matches will support up to 4 players duking it out at once. Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl is set to launch this fall for PlayStation, Xbox, and Switch.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

    July 13, 2021 8:40 AM

    Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl announced with a new gameplay trailer

      July 13, 2021 8:46 AM

      Initial thoughts:

      1) I bet this is going to go the way of Playstation All-Stars.

      2) I'm guessing they won't capture the simple to learn, difficult to master depth of Smash Bros. and make it too simple to appeal to a really young audience.

      3) Those models looked really bad for a game being marketed for the PS5 and Series X.

      4) I am shocked the Aang wasn't in the trailer. Avatar is THE best choice for a fighting game. Speaking of which, they should make an Avatar fighting game.

      5) Cartoon Network should do this as well if they haven't. They also have many good choices for IPs.

