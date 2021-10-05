ShackStream: Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl launch day Nintendo Switch Online play We'll be jumping on a ShackStream to check out Nickelodeon's animated star-studded fighter on the Nintendo Switch.

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl has finally launched, bringing with it a cavalcade of Nickelodeon characters set to throw down in a chaotic battle for superiority. It’s a pretty fantastic cast they’ve got on deck for this game, and we’re going to be exploring to see how it holds up on the Nintendo Switch for a special ShackStream today.

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl came out on October 5, 2021, launching on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, PC via Steam, and Nintendo Switch. It brings a who’s who of animated Nickelodeon stars from across the network’s history into a Smash Bros.-like battle. Coming from the developers at Ludosity, who previously worked on Slap City, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl features everyone from Catdog, Helga from Hey Arnold, and Ren & Stimpy up to Aang from Avatar: The Last Airbender and Lincoln Loud from The Loud House. Of course, as close as it is to Smash Bros., we all want to know: how does it play online?

Tune in as we take to the Shacknews Twitch channel at 4 p.m. PT / 7 p.m. ET and play around on Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl on the Nintendo Switch. You can also watch just below.

Is Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl truly good enough to make a statement against its Smash Bros. competitor? We’ll find out today when we play it on the Nintendo Switch! Come watch!