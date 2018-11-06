Shackstream: Metal Wolf Chaos XD stream and giveaway
If you like giant robots and patriotism today's Metal Wold Chaos XD livestream is for you. You can also enter to win your own physical PS4 copy!
A security flaw on Bandai Namco's website could have leaked a new collaboration between George R.R. Martin and Hidetaka Miyazaki.
You died, Samurai! We revisit our Shacknews review for Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice and weigh it alongside reviews from around the gaming world in this edition of Final Score.
Can From Software capture lightning in a bottle yet again with Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice? Our review.
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is the latest title From Software has been working on, and this new trailer reminds us how austere it might possibly be.
The Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice launch trailer is spoiler-laden, so proceed at your own risk.
With weeks before its big release date, Shacknews gets a hands-on rematch with Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, while also learning about the story that lies underneath.
From Software divulges from its macabre path to weave a delicate, magical tale that'll have players begging to return to the world of Dark Souls.
Praise the Switch!
A more nuanced approach to storytelling comes from the Dark Souls developer later this year.